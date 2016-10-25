Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Brewsday Tuesday: Brooklyn Brewery's MASH hits New Orleans Nov. 17-20

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Brooklyn Brewery’s MASH tour returns to New Orleans Nov. 17-20 with events including a concert, a beer festival and a bar crawl.

“Folks that love good beer tend to be the same people who are a vibrant part of their city's culture," says Andrew Gerson, head of Brooklyn’s culinary programming. "Our tour is about collaborating with locals to create unique experiences that expand the concept of what beer can be.”

There is a free concert at the Joy Theater on Friday with The Lone Bellow and the Rad Trads.

MASH’s Beer Mansion is Saturday, Nov. 19. Different rooms in the Grand Oaks Mansion at Mardi Gras World (1380 Port of New Orleans Place) will focus on a different style of beer. There will be brews from Brooklyn and local breweries in the IPA Room. Gerson will be in the Saison Room offering samples and food pairing tips. Gabe Barry, Brooklyn’s Beer Education and Community Ambassador, will oversee the room highlighting barrel-aged beers.

There is a bar crawl on Sunday afternoon called the Freret Street Neighborhood Immersion. For $20, attendees get access to “The Trailhead,” Brooklyn’s base of operations for the event, plus beer, lunch and specials at Bar Frances, The Other Bar, Midway Pizza, Ancora Pizza, and Crescent City Comics.

Barry lived in New Orleans in her 20s and returned to visit last year for the first time in seven years.

“It brought tears to my eyes to drink barrel-aged beers under a full moon in a place so close to my heart," she says. "I realized on that trip that what I love about the beer industry as a whole is ultimately a lot of what I love about New Orleans as a place: The culture of celebration, art in all places and the love of people that you choose to share those things with.”

