Dishes announced for Emeril Lagasse's Boudin, Bourbon and Beer on Nov. 4

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation's 6th annual Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival takes over Champion Square on Nov. 4.
bash takes over Champion Square on Nov. 4. More than 60 chefs will offer their spin on the sausage, and organizers released a list of some of the menu offerings on Monday. The mix of traditional and unorthodox items includes a vegetarian smoked mushroom boudin from Frank Brigtsen, wild boar boudin blanc from Delmonico’s Anthony Scanio and boudin-stuffed squid with bacon dashi aioli from Coquette’s Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus.
Along with the long roster of local talent, there’s a host of big-name chefs from around the country, including Ed Lee of Milkwood and 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky, Phoenix’s Beau MacMillan, Kevin Fonzo of K Restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and Memphis, Tennessee's Kelly English, among others.
Now in it’s sixth year, the event is hosted by Emeril Lagasse and co-chairs Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski and John Currence. Tickets are $99 and include all food, beverage and entertainment (purchase tickets here:).
All proceeds benefit the Emeril Lagasse Foundation
, the New Orleans-based charity dedicated to creating opportunities and mentorship for youth interested in culinary, nutrition and arts education.
There are more of the 60-plus chefs and dishes below:
David Slater, Emeril's New Orleans
— Boudin-stuffed crab claw with mayhaw sweet and sour sauce
Brian Mottola, NOLA
— Lamb boudin with toasted pita, cucumber, tomato, dill and feta cheese
Anthony Scanio, Emeril’s Delmonico
— Louisiana wild boar boudin blanc with Carolina rice grits
Will Avelar, Meril
— Boudin tamale with tomatillo salsa
Morgan Angelle, Pizza Domen
ica — Boudin pizza al taglio
Eason Barksdale, Bayona
— Abita Turbodog brisket and cheddar boudin
Frank Brigsten, Brigsten’s
— Vegetarian smoked mushroom boudin
Justin Devillier, Balise
and La Petite Grocery
— Crispy chicken rillettes stuffed with black truffles and Brie DeMeaux
Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette
— Boudin-stuffed squid with bacon dashi aioli
Michael Gulotta, MoPho
— Boudin noire dumplings with roasted apple
Alex Harrell, Angeline
— Smoked pork and duck 'nduja with gig mustard and herb salad
Tory McPhail, Commander's Palace
— Bacon and butterscotch oatmeal bars with foie gras ganache
Joe Maynard, Criollo
— Boudin-stuffed baked apple with Buffalo Trace bourbon pecan sauce
Nick Lama, Avo
— Porchetta with salsa verde
Chris Montero, Napoleon House
— Lamb boudin with toasted pita and Creole tzatziki
Ryan Andre, City Pork
— Mini Korean dogs: blood boudin, Asian pear kimchi and pickled leek
Chris Lynch, Atchafalaya
— Foie gras caramel apple, pork belly, sticky rice and sesame
Cory Bahr, Heritage BBQ
— Smoked duck boudin, foie gras, vanilla pickled beets and charred pineapple
Richard Sutton, St. James Cheese Co
. — Boudin grilled cheese with bourbon mustard
For more information, visit the event’s website here.