Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Food & Drink

Dishes announced for Emeril Lagasse's Boudin, Bourbon and Beer on Nov. 4

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM


click to enlarge The Emeril Lagasse Foundation's 6th annual Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival takes over Champion Square on Nov. 4. - COURTESY BOUDIN, BOURBON & BEER
  • COURTESY BOUDIN, BOURBON & BEER
  • The Emeril Lagasse Foundation's 6th annual Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival takes over Champion Square on Nov. 4.

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s annual Boudin, Bourbon & Beer bash takes over Champion Square on Nov. 4. More than 60 chefs will offer their spin on the sausage, and organizers released a list of some of the menu offerings on Monday. The mix of  traditional and unorthodox items includes a vegetarian smoked mushroom boudin from Frank Brigtsen, wild boar boudin blanc from Delmonico’s Anthony Scanio and boudin-stuffed squid with bacon dashi aioli from Coquette’s Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus.

Along with the long roster of local talent, there’s a host of big-name chefs from around the country, including Ed Lee of Milkwood and 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky, Phoenix’s Beau MacMillan, Kevin Fonzo of K Restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and Memphis, Tennessee's Kelly English, among others.


Now in it’s sixth year, the event is hosted by Emeril Lagasse and co-chairs Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski and John Currence. Tickets are $99 and include all food, beverage and entertainment (purchase tickets here:). All proceeds benefit the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, the New Orleans-based charity dedicated to creating opportunities and mentorship for youth interested in culinary, nutrition and arts education.

There are more of the 60-plus chefs and dishes below:

David Slater, Emeril's New Orleans — Boudin-stuffed crab claw with mayhaw sweet and sour sauce

Brian Mottola, NOLA — Lamb boudin with toasted pita, cucumber, tomato, dill and feta cheese

Anthony Scanio, Emeril’s Delmonico — Louisiana wild boar boudin blanc with Carolina rice grits

Will Avelar, Meril — Boudin tamale with tomatillo salsa

Morgan Angelle, Pizza Domenica — Boudin pizza al taglio

Eason Barksdale, Bayona — Abita Turbodog brisket and cheddar boudin

Frank Brigsten, Brigsten’s — Vegetarian smoked mushroom boudin

Justin Devillier, Balise and La Petite Grocery — Crispy chicken rillettes stuffed with  black truffles and Brie DeMeaux

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette — Boudin-stuffed squid with bacon dashi aioli

Michael Gulotta, MoPho — Boudin noire dumplings with roasted apple

Alex Harrell, Angeline — Smoked pork and duck 'nduja with gig mustard and herb salad

Tory McPhail, Commander's Palace — Bacon and butterscotch oatmeal bars with foie gras ganache

Joe Maynard, Criollo — Boudin-stuffed baked apple with Buffalo Trace bourbon pecan sauce

Nick Lama, Avo — Porchetta with salsa verde

Chris Montero, Napoleon House — Lamb boudin with toasted pita and Creole tzatziki

Ryan Andre, City Pork — Mini Korean dogs: blood boudin, Asian pear kimchi and pickled leek

Chris Lynch, Atchafalaya — Foie gras caramel apple, pork belly, sticky rice and sesame

Cory Bahr, Heritage BBQ — Smoked duck boudin, foie gras, vanilla pickled beets and charred pineapple

Richard Sutton, St. James Cheese Co. — Boudin grilled cheese with bourbon mustard

For more information, visit the event’s website here.

