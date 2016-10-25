Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Southern Rep extends Airline Highway run to Nov. 3-6
By Will Coviello
Oct 25, 2016
Southern Rep
and UNO opened the regional premiere of local playwright Lisa D'Amour's Airline Highway
at UNO's Nims Theatre. The company is extending its run with shows Thursday Nov. 3 through Sun. Nov. 6.
Set in a run-down, cheap hotel on the edge of New Orleans, Airline Highway
captures a day in the lives of people who live or hang out at the hotel, including an aging prostitute, a French Quarter bar's karaoke host, a handyman who scrapes together a living by fixing odds and ends and a former burlesque dancer who's decided to throw herself a wake so she won't miss the party when she's gone. Airline Highway
D'Amour's work premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre, which commissioned it and ran on Broadway in 2015.
