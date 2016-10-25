Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Southern Rep extends Airline Highway run to Nov. 3-6

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 5:27 PM

Southern Rep and UNO opened the regional premiere of local playwright Lisa D'Amour's Airline Highway at UNO's Nims Theatre. The company is extending its run with shows Thursday Nov. 3 through Sun. Nov. 6.

Set in a run-down, cheap hotel on the edge of New Orleans, Airline Highway captures a day in the lives of people who live or hang out at the hotel, including an aging prostitute, a French Quarter bar's karaoke host, a handyman who scrapes together a living by fixing odds and ends and a former burlesque dancer who's decided to throw herself a wake so she won't miss the party when she's gone. Airline Highway is reviewed here.

D'Amour's work premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre, which commissioned it and ran on Broadway in 2015.

