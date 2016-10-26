Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Film/DVD

Chalmette Movies filmmaking contest seeks anti-texting commercials

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 3:16 PM

Chalmette Movies' latest contest asks participants to create an original 20-second commercial about the poor etiquette represented by texting or using a cell phone during a film. The only guideline is to void "objectionable" content, as the winning entry will be shown before all Hollywood movies at Chalmette for four months — including movies for kids. The winning auteur will receive a pass for six months of free movies at the theater.

Entries should be submitted on both USB Flash Drive and DVD and either dropped off at the theater box office or mailed (and postmarked) by November 30th to Chalmette Movies, 8700 West Judge Perez Drive, Suite D, Chalmette, LA 70043. Be sure to include the director's name, e-mail address and phone number. Image resolution should be at least 720p.

