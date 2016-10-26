On the Clock: Troy Delaney, steamboat Natchez pilot

click to enlarge Steamboat pilot Troy Delaney in the pilot house (sometimes called the wheelhouse).



Like Prince once said, there’s joy in repetition. Think of a chef, working the line in his restaurant night after night; a chess master, reaching to select a pawn for her first move; a basketball player shooting free throw after free throw on an empty court. Repetition is the key to mastery, “flow,” the elusive art of moving without thinking.

That’s what I think about, sitting with pilot Troy Delaney in the glass-windowed pilot house of the steamboat Natchez, little wavelets crumpling the river’s surface way below us. Delaney has been steering the Natchez for 12 years, working five days a week, making three voyages a day. Even considering the month or so the boat spends in “lay-up,” when it stops service for painting and other maintenance, that’s as many as 720 trips over the course of a year, making the run downriver toward Chalmette Battlefield, where the Natchez turns around, and back.



Delaney knows everything about the boat and almost as much about the glassy bends of the river. Together, they form a tranquil kingdom he takes pride in leading.

“I like [doing this]; it’s not a normal 9–to-5 indoor job, I’m out here steering the boat on one of the major waterways here in the U.S.,” he says. “We have our good days and our bad days, but the good days outweigh the bad days.”



click to enlarge The view from the boat's stern.



Though Delaney has a captain’s title, he prefers to work in the pilot’s position, which focuses on navigation and steering. (The captain in charge of a voyage has more responsibility for the passengers and crew, fielding everything from bee stings to emergency landings.) Delaney originally was hired in the 1980s as a deckhand, who are the general staff who help with maintenance, sweeping and cleaning the dining room windows. After some time as a deckhand and as watchman, a position with more responsibility, he started taking the necessary fire safety, radar and other exams required to pilot the boat.

In the morning when Delaney arrives, he begins checking the 1384-ton steel boat's navigation instruments: the bow thruster which helps maneuver the propellers in in the boat's bow, the two radar screens and the brass telegraph that signals the pilot’s desired speed and direction. On the

, the pilot handles all the navigation but doesn’t have direct control of the boat’s three speeds forward or in reverse. That task falls to a crew member in the engine room, who adjusts the level of steam accordingly on receipt of the pilot’s signal. Meanwhile, the pilot monitors the radio to help the boat glide safely around the shipping, military and passenger vessels in the area. He also makes adjustments depending on the weather and any interference in the river, like the sandbars that rise out of the muck when the river is low.

“[As pilot], you have to be conscious of the current, you have to be conscious of the wind. People see you standing up here and they think you’re just going up and down the river, but you’re a little bit more aware of what’s going on with the weather, and with the water,” Delaney says. “There’s more the pilot is aware of than the passengers.”



click to enlarge A brass telegraph helps the pilot coordinate the boat's speed.



Because the Natchez has more than 55 feet of superstructure (the part that sticks out of the water), its navigation is affected by the wind more than other boats. The Mississippi is also one of the country’s busiest waterways, and has been ever since steamboats were used to transport cotton from the South, so there’s always plenty of traffic to watch for. Steamboats also have a long history as pleasure crafts; the familiar sound of the calliope, the tootling melody you can often hear throughout the lower half of the Quarter, used to announce a steamboats’ arrival in a new city.

Below us, passengers in matching T-shirts and khaki cargo shorts teem, stopping to pose for pictures and commandeering positions on deck where they can get a good selfie in front of the city's skyline. The Natchez can carry up to 1200 passengers, who spend the roughly two-hour voyage drinking cocktails, dining in the vast dining room festooned with tin ceiling tiles and a giant nautical steering wheel that didn't fit in the pilot house, and listening to music. Sometimes people chose the steamboat as an offbeat wedding venue — Delaney has presided over many weddings, including a Halloween wedding where the couple dressed as Beauty and the Beast.

And some passengers find their way to the engine area and boiler room. For a passenger vessel, the Natchez is a bit unusual in that all its “works” are on display — passengers are welcome to peek into a cordoned-off area where its two boilers, “Thelma and Louise,” live. The boilers are full of city-supplied water that requires 100 gallons of diesel fuel each trip to heat; the steam from the boilers is piped into the engine room to propel the engines, which turn the giant paddlewheel at the ship’s stern at a rate of 16 revolutions per minute.



click to enlarge Two giant boilers produce 200 pounds of steam.



But we won’t see of any of that until later. It’s time for the trip to start. Delaney lets me pull the metal ring which sounds the whistle that used to be the calling card for each for each steamboat — “some were soft, some were more harsh.” (When I pull it, it’s surprisingly resistant; it takes two hands.) He spits a rapid-fire traffic summary into the radio, explaining any prospective conflicts with other vessels. Since we’re about to travel downriver, Delaney says, we’ll stick to the “bends” on the Mississippi’s East Bank, where the curves of the river are wider and more gentle.

Shortly we’ll be joined by this voyage’s captain and a deckhand, who will rib each other about the New Orleans Saints and their respective navigation abilities, but for now it’s almost completely quiet in the pilot house. On Delaney’s signal, the Natchez begins to drift away from the dock at a deliberate, regal pace, like a cloud drifting over the surface of the water.

“Sometimes the day will start off like this — it’s real quiet, no traffic whatsoever,” Delaney says. “But the minute you get underway it seems like everybody’s on the move.”



— Gambit's "On the Clock" series takes a look at the workday of a New Orleanian with an unconventional job. Have an interesting job, or know someone who does? Email Kat Stromquist with tips.

