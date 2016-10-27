Thursday, October 27, 2016
Gleason DVD release party to benefit Team Gleason
By Ken Korman
By Ken Korman
Team Gleason will host a fundraiser at The Cannery (3803 Toulouse St.) on Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the DVD release of hit documentary Gleason
. The film traces former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason's battle with ALS and was just nominated for five Critic's Choice Documentary Awards.
The event includes a Q&A with Gleason and his family, a live auction and door prizes. Tickets Are $25 in advance and $35 at the door and are available here
. All profits will benefit the Team Gleason Foundation, which provides leading edge technology, equipment and services to individuals with neuromuscular diseases.
