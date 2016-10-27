Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Gleason DVD release party to benefit Team Gleason

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 8:39 AM

Team Gleason will host a fundraiser at The Cannery (3803 Toulouse St.) on Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the DVD release of hit documentary Gleason. The film traces former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason's battle with ALS and was just nominated for five Critic's Choice Documentary Awards.

The event includes a Q&A with Gleason and his family, a live auction and door prizes. Tickets Are $25 in advance and $35 at the door and are available here. All profits will benefit the Team Gleason Foundation, which provides leading edge technology, equipment and services to individuals with neuromuscular diseases.

