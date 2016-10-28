Restaurant news for St. Roch Market, Balise

click to enlarge
COURTESY ST. ROCH MARKET/GABRIELLE GEISELMAN
St. Roch Market is extending its hours to include a late-night pop-up from Nipa Hut, a Filipino concept starting on Nov. 3.
Nipa Hut, a new Filipino food concept, will be popping up at St. Roch Market
(2381 St. Claude Ave., 504-609-3813) on a weekly basis starting Nov. 3.
The pop-up from couple Jason Wolfe and Analyn Garson will take over the market’s kitchen every Thursday evening from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s the first “late night” pop-up in what market organizers say is part of a new drive to extend the market’s hours and bring in more evening business.
Wolfe, who is also a chef at Shaya, and Garzon, who works at Bacchanal, will be working in both the kitchen and the front of the house after the market's permanent vendors close, with the exception of the Mayhaw Bar, which will stay open. Nipa Hut's opening menu is made up of several traditional Filipino dishes including fried lumpia
, the rice noodle dish pancit
, turon
— a type of fried banana roll — and adobo
, the vinegar-braised stew, which is arguably the country’s most well-known dish.
Balise
(640 Carondelet St., 504-459-4449), Justin Devillier's chic Central Business District restaurant, has launched a new lunch menu. The eatery introduced the list of sandwiches and lunch plates this week. It's a more casual approach than the restaurant’s evening menu, where prices are considerably steeper.
While some mainstays from the dinner menu are still available — including baked rigatoni with beef cheek ragout and pickled quail eggs with hot sauce — the majority of the new list features more casual, daytime-friendly fare.
A spin on a Reuben includes lamb pastrami, Swiss cheese, caraway pickles and Creole mustard on rye. A fried Gulf fish sandwich features celery root remoulade and grilled cabbage. Fried chicken is served with biscuits and honey or on a sandwich with mayonnaise, pickles and slaw. Salads include a hanger steak version with grilled oyster mushrooms, chicory and herbs and a take on a Waldorf that features fennel, golden raisins and walnuts.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ztuesday through Friday. For more information, visit the restaurant's website.