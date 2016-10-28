Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, October 28, 2016

Second line Sunday: Women of Class annual parade

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 6:50 PM

Women Of Class Annual Second Line

Sunday October 30, 2016 2pm - 6pm


(route details below)


Start: Eiffel Society 2040 St. Charles Ave left on St. Charles to Washington Ave.

Stop: Verrets Bar Lounge (Compassionate Ladies). Out Washington to Dryades St. right on Dryades St. to St. Phillip St. right on Phillip St. to Oretha Castle Haley Blvd turn right to Jackson Ave.

Stop: Sportsmans Ladies Left on Jackson Ave to Simon Bolivar to Felicity St turn left on Felicity to S. Robertson

Stop: Devastation. Turn right on S. Robertson then right on Martin Luther King Blvd down MLK to Simon Bolivar them turn right on Simon Bolivar to Washington Ave & LaSalle (Mag Mag Mag Magnolia)

Stop: Men Buck Jumpers. Turn right on Washington Ave straight down Washington Ave to S. Rocheblave St.

Disband Fox & Tapps



Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.



