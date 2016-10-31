After nine years, Yuki Izakaya to close

click to enlarge
COURTESY YUKI IZAKAYA/FACEBOOK
Frenchmen Street Japanese tavern and music hub Yuki Izakaya will close on Halloween night.
The longstanding Frenchmen Street Japanese pub Yuki Izakaya
(525 Frenchmen St., 504-943-1122) will close on Halloween night (Oct. 31). The owners announced news of the closing on the restaurant’s Facebook page:
“It is with sorrow to announce that Yuki Izakaya’s run has come to an end. Halloween Night, 2016 will be the bookend to that first night in 2007. It is simply time to move on … We know that this will be a shock and bring sadness to some. The decision is sad for us as well. There is a saying in Japan: ‘Allow the past to drift away with the water.’”
The restaurant and bar was known for its unique spin on Japanese tavern fare
, sake and shochu cocktails, and eclectic musical lineups. Monday’s closing marks the end of nine years in business for the owners, a long tenure for a street that has seen dramatic changes in the past decade.
What prompted the owners to shutter was not immediately clear.
Last winter, owners Aaron Walker and Yuki Yamaguchi opened their second restaurant, the French-inspired N7,
on the edge of the 9th Ward, off St. Claude Avenue. The restaurant rose to quick fame, garnering local and national accolades, most notably being named one of the country’s best new restaurants
by Bon Appetit.