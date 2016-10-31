"If there's no music up in heaven, then what's it for?": Arcade Fire concludes Voodoo 2016 with explosive set

click to enlarge
-
CAMBRIA HARKEY / VOODOO
-
Arcade Fire closed out the 2016 Voodoo Fest.
Cue The Shaggs' "It's Halloween," enter Arcade Fire. Not quite Halloween, not really a night of mischief, but something in between, closing a strange but satisfying weekend reintroducing the 18-year-old music festival.
The band wasted no time out the gate with "Ready To Start," a propulsive mission statement from 2010's The Suburbs
declaring its side of the line in the sand while underlining its recurring themes of isolation and illusion, our modern world and relation to it. "I would rather be wrong than live in the shadows of your song," sang frontman Win Butler, dressed in white and adorned with patchy rows of safety pins. "My mind is open wide, and now I'm ready to start."
The dozen musicians onstage turned out the loudest, best set at this year's festival, closing its 18th chapter with songs from a colorful, decade-spanning songbook. Regine Chassagne wrought drama from the baroque disco of "Sprawl II," followed by the iridescent, volume-building funk of Reflektor
's title track, another dive into the band's thematic paranoia in a brave new world of self-obsession, suburban sprawl and our pop cultural echo chambers. Despite the band's skepticism, Arcade Fire remains on an empowering and necessary journey for something real, with a faith there's a Springsteen-like magic in the night — Arcade Fire's "Thunder Road" or "Dancing in the Dark" analog "Keep the Car Running" is the anxious anthem holding out for the escape.
That ounce of hope bursts through the band in its joyous live performance, seemingly designed to drive away despair. Layers of guitars and drums — often two drum sets in tandem, alongside constant hand-drummed percussion — with strings, horns and keyboards built overwhelming climaxes or locked into an impenetrable wall of sound.
click to enlarge
-
CAMBRIA HARKEY / VOOODOO
-
Arcade Fire's Win Butler at the 2016 Voodoo Fest.
Introducing "No Cars Go," the band's utopian daydream, Butler gushed his thanks to New Orleans, where he and Chassagne moved part-time. "Thank you to the city of New Orleans. Thank you for everything," he said. "It makes me proud to be an American in New Orleans. We have to protect what's sacred and beautiful about this city. There's not much of it left."
Before a beaming Richard Reed Perry crashed the mic to offer more grinning praise of New Orleans as the band closed its set, Butler demanded "no more private prisons in the state of Louisiana. Fuck private prisons."
Also, "Whatever BP paid the state of Louisiana wasn't a tenth of what it should've been," Butler said before "Keep the Car Running." "Fuck British Petroleum." Butler also warned of the election's demagoguery and fear-mongering, what he said mirrors the 2004 election that inspired him to write "Intervention."
The set comes at the end of Reflektor'
s extended run from its 2013 release, its 2015 film The Reflektor Tapes
, tours and time abroad and in New Orleans, including January's parade tribute
to David Bowie. The band glimpsed some new ideas at an intimate performance the night before its festival gig — at Voodoo, Butler led the audience in an impromptu "na na" singalong, possibly recording it, though the crowd couldn't nail it just yet. "You'll thank me when you're older," he said.
During a set of songs from the band's 2004 debut Funeral
, including two songs from the "Neighborhoods" suite and set closer "Wake Up," the band broke into a "Ghostbusters" riff on "Rebellion (Lies"), with Win's brother and bandmate Will Butler faking his way through a sax solo and crying into the ground when he failed. "With years of music education, you, too, can master any instrument," Win joked.
The band's volcanic joy erupted on "Here Comes the Nighttime," as a Carnival parade of cabezudos
and papier-mache doppelgängers filled the stage, escorted by skeletons, all dancing alongside the band as it celebrated the people on the ground over the gods keeping them there. "Heaven's a place and they know where it is. But you know where it is? It's behind the gate, they won't let you in," Butler sang to a Pope Francis head. "And when they hear the beat, coming from the street, they lock the door. But if there's no music up in heaven, then what's it for?"
Here's the setlist:
"Ready to Start"
"The Suburbs"
"Sprawl II"
"Reflektor"
"Afterlife"
"We Exist"
"Normal Person"
"Keep the Car Running"
"Intervention"
"My Body Is a Cage"
"We Used to Wait"
"No Cars Go"
"Haiti"
"Neighborhoods #1 (Tunnels)"
"Neighborhoods #3 (Power Out)"
"Rebellion (Lies)" / "Ghostbusters"
"Here Comes the Nighttime"
"Wake Up"