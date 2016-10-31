Louisiana Senate debate Nov. 2 to be broadcast nationally by C-SPAN

NEW ORLEANS – Over the past few days, the Louisiana Senatorial Debate being held on the Dillard University campus has garnered attention locally and nationally and has spurred a wide range of emotions within the University’s student body, our alumni, and from people across America.
First and foremost, Dillard stands by its contractual obligation to host the debate. We also reiterate that the University has had no input with regard to the criteria of selection or issuing of invitations to candidates for this event.
The University believes that this is a critical election for our state and takes its role in educating its student body seriously. Understanding the electoral process, including the elements that we may not agree with, is vital to the success of our American democracy.
We have spoken with our student leadership and will continue to work with them, during election season and far beyond, in creating positive avenues to change our nation for the better.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities such as Dillard are committed to building bridges between people of all races, religions, and ideologies in our nation. The University has a responsibility to represent the values of inclusion and promote the nation’s movement towards a more open society that creates opportunity for all Americans, and the University stands in direct opposition to those who would promote exclusion and the denial of the American Dream to any of our citizens.
As this debate and our Election Day draw nearer, we remind everyone within our community that there are a number of ways to make our voices heard, but none speak louder than voting.
