Monday, October 31, 2016

Elections / News & Politics / TV

Louisiana Senate debate Nov. 2 to be broadcast nationally by C-SPAN

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-31_at_2.52.22_pm.png

Wednesday night's final televised Louisiana Senate debate will air in New Orleans on WVUE Fox 8, but national viewers will get a taste of our homegrown politics (including David Duke), as C-SPAN will broadcast the debate live at 7 p.m.

The six candidates who met the requirement for inclusion (at least 5 percent support in a recognized statewide poll) are U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany; Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell; attorney Caroline Fayard; U.S. Rep. John Fleming; Louisiana Treasurer John Neely Kennedy; and the aforementioned Duke: convicted felon, Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and all-around white supremacist.
The debate, which is not open to the public, will be held at Dillard University, a historically black college. Last week, the university put out this statement:

NEW ORLEANS – Over the past few days, the Louisiana Senatorial Debate being held on the Dillard University campus has garnered attention locally and nationally and has spurred a wide range of emotions within the University’s student body, our alumni, and from people across America.

First and foremost, Dillard stands by its contractual obligation to host the debate. We also reiterate that the University has had no input with regard to the criteria of selection or issuing of invitations to candidates for this event.

The University believes that this is a critical election for our state and takes its role in educating its student body seriously. Understanding the electoral process, including the elements that we may not agree with, is vital to the success of our American democracy.

We have spoken with our student leadership and will continue to work with them, during election season and far beyond, in creating positive avenues to change our nation for the better.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities such as Dillard are committed to building bridges between people of all races, religions, and ideologies in our nation. The University has a responsibility to represent the values of inclusion and promote the nation’s movement towards a more open society that creates opportunity for all Americans, and the University stands in direct opposition to those who would promote exclusion and the denial of the American Dream to any of our citizens.

As this debate and our Election Day draw nearer, we remind everyone within our community that there are a number of ways to make our voices heard, but none speak louder than voting.

