New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd to speak at Tulane Nov. 16
By Kat Stromquist
on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 12:34 PM
Maureen Dowd, the acid-tongued New York Times
columnist known for her acerbic political commentary and insider-y conversations with Washington bigwigs, will speak at Tulane next month. She'll discuss the peculiarities of this election cycle as explained in her book The Year of Voting Dangerously: The Derangement of American Politics
.
Dowd won a Pulitzer Prize in the '90s for her commentary on the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal. At the event, she'll be in conversation with think tank VP and former journalist H. Andrew Schwartz
.
The event
takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Kendall Cram Lecture Hall at Tulane's Lavin-Bernick Center and is open to the public. Admission is free. A book signing follows.
