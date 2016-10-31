Monday, October 31, 2016
Slideshow: Voodoo costumes: glitter, clowns, skeletons
Posted
By Kat Stromquist
on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 9:30 AM
Costume elements
—face paint, feathered headdresses
—are festival fixtures, but Voodoo Music + Arts Experience's proximity to Halloween encourages all-out, head-to-toe looks. This year was no exception. Trending: makeup inspired by Mexican calaveras
, mermaids, clown suits and full-body paint. Surprisingly absent? Political costumes nodding to the upcoming presidential election. Nary a Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump was seen on the City Park Festival Grounds, and just one "nasty woman" and "bad hombre" roamed the area.
Below, check out a survey of Voodoo costuming (and maybe pick up some last-minute ideas for Halloween tonight.)
