Monday, October 31, 2016

Slideshow: Voodoo costumes: glitter, clowns, skeletons

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 9:30 AM

Costume elements—face paint, feathered headdresses—are festival fixtures, but Voodoo Music + Arts Experience's proximity to Halloween encourages all-out, head-to-toe looks. This year was no exception. Trending: makeup inspired by Mexican calaveras, mermaids, clown suits and full-body paint. Surprisingly absent? Political costumes nodding to the upcoming presidential election. Nary a Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump was seen on the City Park Festival Grounds, and just one "nasty woman" and "bad hombre" roamed the area.

Below, check out a survey of Voodoo costuming (and maybe pick up some last-minute ideas for Halloween tonight.)

Voodoo Costumes
By Kat Stromquist

