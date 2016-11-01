Afghan Whigs host benefit performances for guitarist Dave Rosser

click to enlarge
-
PIPER FERGUSON
-
Afghan Whigs.
Dave Rosser — guitarist for Afghan Whigs, Gutter Twins and The Twilight Singers and a longtime New Orleanian — recently was diagnosed
with inoperable colon cancer. Afghan Whigs will host two benefit performances, with all proceeds doing to Rosser's medical care, in New Orleans and Los Angeles in December. At the Civic Theatre Dec. 10, the band will perform all of 1996's Black Love
, on its 20th anniversary, with Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age), Ani DiFranco, Morning 40 Federation, King James & the Special Men, and CC Adcock & the Lafayette Marquis.
“Dave Rosser has been my close friend and bandmate for over a decade now,” Afghan Whigs' Greg Dulli said in a statement. “By doing these shows for him we hope to ease any financial stress he may face as he pursues treatment to combat his illness. [100 percent] of the proceeds for these shows will go to his medical care. I’m hopeful that folks will come out and show their support for Dave who will be performing with us.”
The band also performs Dec. 14 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, with Lanegan, Carina Round and Moby.
The New Orleans show is 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are
$50 in advance and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. There are also VIP tickets that include a signed copy of Black Love
, a meet and greet and more.