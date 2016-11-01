Brewsday Tuesday: November beer events

click to enlarge
Oktoberfest is over, but there are plenty of local beer events in November.
Remoulade, the casual eatery run by Arnaud's Restaurant, hosts a “Crushable Craft B(Roux) Tasting Dinner”
at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The five-course meal is $60 including tax and tip and features Creole and Southern dishes paired with a variety of beers.
Hors d’oeuvres include boudin wonton gougeres
and mini oyster pies served with Second Line Brewing’s Batture Blonde Ale. Smoked turkey and sausage gumbo will be served with Terrapin Beer Company’s Sound Czech Pils, and crackling-crusted Gulf shrimp will be served with Abita Brewing Company’s The Boot, which is distributed only in Louisiana. Dessert features Great Raft Brewing's Reasonably Corrupt black lager with chocolate malt creme brulee.
Crescent City Homebrewers’ annual Winterfest
fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Deutsches Haus
(1023 Ridgewood Drive, Metairie, 504-522-8014; deutscheshaus.org
). The event features German food and more than 35 home-brewed beers. There's everything from a Thanksgiving-inspired cranberry-honey hefeweizen to cider dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops and a saison brewed with French saison yeast and herbs and spices found in pho. Tickets are $25 in advance
or $30 at door.
Houma’s fourth annual Bayou Beer Festival
take place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Southdown Plantation. There is live music by Lost Bayou Ramblers and Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous, plus craft beer and local home brew. The main sponsor is the soon-to-open Spigots Brew Pub in Houma. The nonprofit festival donates all proceeds to local veterans assistance organizations. It has donated more than $20,000 according to the festival website. Tickets are $30 in advance
or $35 at the door.
Parish Brewing Grand Reserve Day is Nov. 19. New Orleans ticket holders
interested in transportation to the event in Broussard can contact NOLA Brew Bus, which has room for 15 people. Tickets are $50
, and the bus leaves at 8 a.m. from The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave.).