Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Books / New Orleans Life

New Orleans Public Library main branch to close for two weeks

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge The main branch of the New Orleans Public Library. - CREATIVE COMMONS/JASON PARIS
  • CREATIVE COMMONS/JASON PARIS
  • The main branch of the New Orleans Public Library.

The New Orleans Public Library's main branch will be closed for repairs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18, according to a memo from city librarian Charles Brown. The renovation will include a complete replacement of the building's main electrical circuit, which was installed when the library was built in 1958.

click to enlarge The Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street, which will reopen as the Mid-City branch of the New Orleans Public Library this fall. - KEVIN ALLMAN
  • KEVIN ALLMAN
  • The Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street, which will reopen as the Mid-City branch of the New Orleans Public Library this fall.
Two of the library's other 13 branches currently are closed: the Nix Library in Carrollton closed for its own renovations in mid-October, while the Mid-City Library closed Oct. 22 in preparation for moving to its new location in the former Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street. That opening date currently is scheduled for sometime around Thanksgiving.

The closure of the main library also will include services housed downtown, including the African American Resource Center and the Louisiana Division/City Archives & Special Collections.

Readers with books on reserve at the main branch in December are encouraged to log into their library accounts to change their pickup location.

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kevin Allman

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation