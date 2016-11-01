Tuesday, November 1, 2016
New Orleans Public Library main branch to close for two weeks
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 12:44 PM
click to enlarge
-
CREATIVE COMMONS/JASON PARIS
-
The main branch of the New Orleans Public Library.
The New Orleans Public Library
's main branch will be closed for repairs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18, according to a memo from city librarian Charles Brown. The renovation will include a complete replacement of the building's main electrical circuit, which was installed when the library was built in 1958.
click to enlarge
-
KEVIN ALLMAN
-
The Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street, which will reopen as the Mid-City branch of the New Orleans Public Library this fall.
Two of the library's other 13 branches currently are closed: the Nix Library in Carrollton closed for its own renovations in mid-October, while the Mid-City Library closed Oct. 22 in preparation for moving to its new location in the former Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street. That opening date currently is scheduled for sometime around Thanksgiving.
The closure of the main library also will include services housed downtown, including the African American Resource Center and the Louisiana Division/City Archives & Special Collections
.
Readers with books on reserve at the main branch in December are encouraged to log into their library accounts to change their pickup location.
Tags: New Orleans Public Library, Mid-City Library, Nix Library, Image