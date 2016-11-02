Books roundup: Five literary events in November in New Orleans

-
COURTESY NEW ORLEANS BOOK FESTIVAL
Readers and writers have plenty to be thankful for this month. In the weeks before National Turkey and Football Day, here are some highlights from the literary dance card.
•
Nov. 1-2 and 5: LadyFest Poetry Series
. Poets and artists from around the city read at various locations for the series celebrating women who write. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
•
Nov. 3: UNO Creative Writing Workshop anthology reading
. UNO faculty members Rick Barton and Joanna Leake present Monday Nights: Stories from the Creative Writing Workshop of the University of New Orleans
, a collection of short fiction by notable program alumni and affiliates, at Garden District Book Shop. (Check out Gambit's preview of the event
.) 6 p.m.
•
Nov. 11-12: New Orleans Book Festival
. Two days of events for grown-up readers and kids include a performance at New Orleans Public Library's Latter branch Friday and readings, music and more at City Park's Big Lake Saturday. Kids who attend can score free books to take home. 6:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
•
Nov. 12. Valerie Hsiung
. The notable contemporary poet's work is informed by her work as a "love detective" and matchmaker (yes, really). She reads with Lara Glenum, Laura Theobald, Rodrigo Toscano and Afton Wilky at Maple Street Book Shop. 6 p.m.
•
Nov. 18: Dan Bright
. Bright spent a decade at Angola for a murder he didn't commit; he teams with magazine journalist Justin Nobel to tell the story of his exoneration in The Story of Dan Bright: Crime, Corruption and Injustice in the Crescent City
. They appear at a launch party for the book's release at Octavia Books. 5:30 p.m.