Wednesday, November 2, 2016

New Orleans Zephyrs will announce new team name Nov. 15

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 3:00 PM

PARKER WATERS / NEW ORLEANS ZEPHYRS
  • PARKER WATERS / NEW ORLEANS ZEPHYRS

Later this month, the New Orleans Zephyrs blow out of the ballpark (sorry) for good — the team will announce its crowdsourced new name at a home field ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event is closed to the public, but fans can follow along with the unveiling via Facebook Live beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Triple-A team fielded criticism, or at least snark, earlier this year when it revealed the seven contenders for its new name. The names were allegedly chosen from the public's suggestions, but fans groaned over "we're in N'awlins, y'all" choices such as the "New Orleans Po'Boys" and curious literal/figurative appellations (the "New Orleans Red Eyes"). But unless there was a write-in option or this has all been a giant fakeout to drum up publicity, the team formerly known as Zephyrs will wear one of those names at the start of its 25th season.

What name do you prefer for the team? Review the options and make your choice in Gambit's poll (below).

Related Locations

C'est What?

Which name do you prefer for the New Orleans Zephyrs?

Which name do you prefer for the New Orleans Zephyrs?
  • New Orleans Baby Cakes
  • New Orleans Cajun Crawfish
  • New Orleans King Cakes
  • New Orleans Night Owls
  • New Orleans Po'boys
  • New Orleans Red Eyes
  • New Orleans Tailgators
  • None of the above (my choice left as a comment)

