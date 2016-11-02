UberEats launches in New Orleans today

click to enlarge
COURTESY UBEREATS
Company Burger will be available through UberEats, a new food-delivery service launching Nov. 2 in New Orleans.
UberEats, a new food delivery service from the company behind the popular ride-hailing application, launched Wednesday, Nov. 2 in New Orleans.
The service functions similarly to Uber's smartphone-assisted car-hailing system, offering delivery from more than 100 local restaurants to people’s doorsteps with a little more than a tap on their phone. Restaurants include The Company Burger, Willie Mae’s Scotch House, City Greens, MoPho, Cafe B, Wayfare, Primitivo, Kebab, El Libre, Ruby Slipper Cafe and Seed, among others.
The San Francisco-based company launched the program in 2014 in Santa Monica, California, and has expanded to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Atlanta, among others.
The average order will take 35 minutes from start to finish, according to Uber, although delivery times for some restaurants can take longer. As is the case with the ride-hailing service, customers enter their credit card information, which is stored by the company and charged to the account plus a $4.99 delivery fee. That fee is waived until Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Tips are not included in the price, and a disclaimer from Uber states that they are “neither expected nor required.”
Customers can download the UberEats app on iOS and Android or go online to ubereats.com.