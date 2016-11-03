Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Food & Drink

French Truck Coffee to open French Quarter spot in January

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 10:08 AM


click to enlarge French Truck Coffee will open a new location in the French Quarter at 221 Chartres St. in January 2017. - COURTESY FRENCH TRUCK COFFEE
  • COURTESY FRENCH TRUCK COFFEE
  • French Truck Coffee will open a new location in the French Quarter at 221 Chartres St. in January 2017.

It’s been a busy year for French Truck Coffee founder Geoffrey Meeker.

Four years after launching the small-batch coffee-roasting business French Truck Coffee in the Lower Garden District, he opened French Truck Cafe, a larger coffee shop on Dryades Street, serving a menu of sandwiches, salads and toasts. In July, the company announced a partnership with Tennessee micro-roasting company Relevant Roasters, which rebranded as French Truck Coffee in August. Now, French Truck Coffee is making its way to the French Quarter  and will open a shop in the historic May & Ellis Building at 221 Chartres St. in January 2017.


“Opening French Truck Coffee in the French Quarter feels very natural for me,” Meeker said in a prepared statement. “Our uniqueness fits right into the fabric of this vibrant and special neighborhood.”

The Chartres Street cafe will feature the company’s signature small batch coffees as well as pastries and other baked goods from Gracious Bakery.

Meeker also plans to open a French Truck Cafe in the Memphis Crosstown Concourse development in March 2017 and a French Truck in Baton Rouge on Government Street in early 2017.

French Truck is one of the pioneers of New Orleans' third wave coffee movement.

For more information, visit the company’s website here.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of French Truck Coffee

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Helen Freund

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation