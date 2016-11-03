French Truck Coffee to open French Quarter spot in January

click to enlarge
COURTESY FRENCH TRUCK COFFEE
French Truck Coffee will open a new location in the French Quarter at 221 Chartres St. in January 2017.
It’s been a busy year for French Truck Coffee
founder Geoffrey Meeker.
Four years after launching the small-batch coffee-roasting business French Truck Coffee in the Lower Garden District, he opened French Truck Cafe,
a larger coffee shop on Dryades Street, serving a menu of sandwiches, salads and toasts. In July, the company announced a partnership with Tennessee micro-roasting company Relevant Roasters
, which rebranded as French Truck Coffee in August. Now, French Truck Coffee is making its way to the French Quarter and will open a shop in the historic May & Ellis Building at 221 Chartres St. in January 2017.
“Opening French Truck Coffee in the French Quarter feels very natural for me,” Meeker said in a prepared statement. “Our uniqueness fits right into the fabric of this vibrant and special neighborhood.”
The Chartres Street cafe will feature the company’s signature small batch coffees as well as pastries and other baked goods from Gracious Bakery.
Meeker also plans to open a French Truck Cafe in the Memphis Crosstown Concourse development in March 2017 and a French Truck in Baton Rouge on Government Street in early 2017.
French Truck is one of the pioneers of New Orleans' third wave coffee movement.
For more information, visit the company’s website here.