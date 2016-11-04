Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, November 4, 2016

Donald Link, John Besh among chefs featured in new book Reel Masters

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 10:34 AM

Reel Masters: Chefs Casting About with Timing & Grace features stories and recipes from chefs Donald Link and John Besh, among others.
  • COURTESY SUSAN SCHADT PRESS
  • Reel Masters: Chefs Casting About with Timing & Grace features stories and recipes from chefs Donald Link and John Besh, among others.


A new book features fishing tales and recipes from a group of acclaimed chefs, including Donald Link and John Besh.

Part cookbook, part narrative history and guidebook, Reel Masters: Chefs Casting About with Timing & Grace (Susan Schadt Press) chronicles the bounty and sprit of the pastime, culture and traditions surrounding the sport, with personal tales from eight chefs who share their passion for angling in the bayous, backwaters and bays of Charleston, Pensacola, Venice, Grande Isle and Toledo Bend, among others.


Featured chefs include Link, Besh, Oxford, Mississippi’s John Currence, Jeremiah Bacon of Charleston, Walter Bundy of Richmond, Virginia, Memphis, Tennessee chef Kelly English, Birmingham, Alabama’s Chris Hastings and Kevin Willmann, of St. Louis, Missouri.

The book combines stories, photographs and recipes from each chef. There is Besh’s seafood gumbo and pickled shrimp, Link’s fried bass and cornbread, a Venice courtbouillon from English and the panhandle favorite — smoked Pensacola mullet — from Willmann, among others.

There is a foreword by food writer and chef Peter Kaminsky and photographs by Lisa Buser.

For more information on the book, click here.



