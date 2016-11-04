Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, November 4, 2016

Cocktails & Wine / Food & Drink

Restaurant news for Dat Dog, Meril and Rock-n-Sake

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge Meril, Emeril Lagasse's new Warehouse District restaurant, is launching a daily happy hour starting Nov. 14. - HELEN FREUND
  • HELEN FREUND
Hot dog hotspot Dat Dog (5030 Freret St., 504-899-6883) hosts an election night party Nov. 8 at the Freret Street location with food specials, trivia and prizes. There are red and blue beer specials and live election coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Voters wearing this year’s Blue Dog “I Voted” sticker will get $5 hot dogs at the event.

Emeril Lagasse’s new Warehouse District restaurant Meril (424 Girod St., 504-526-3745) is launching a daily happy hour with drink and food specials.

The celebrity chef and restaurateur’s fourth New Orleans restaurant opened in late September, featuring an eclectic and expansive globally-inspired menu. Starting on Nov. 14, a daily 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour will feature $5 well drinks, $5 wines by the glass and $5 flatbreads, including a chorizo flatbread, a St. James Cheese flatbread, a version with mortadella and green chilies and a vegetarian flatbread with roasted vegetables.

The restaurant opens daily at 11:30 a.m. and serves through the afternoon, so guests also can order from the regular menu. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.

Metairie Road residents will soon have another option to curb their sushi fix when Rock-n-Sake opens next week.

The offshoot of the longstanding Warehouse District sushi restaurant opens Nov. 9 at 2913 Metairie Road. The location will feature an extensive menu similar to its locations in New Orleans, Lafayette and Baton Rouge, including Japanese small plates, colorful and creative sushi rolls, sashimi, teriyaki and udon dishes.

For more information on the opening and menu options at the Metairie Road restaurant, visit the restaurant’s website here.

