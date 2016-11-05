Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Saturday, November 5, 2016

Music & Nightlife / Events & Festivals / Parades / Second Lines & Brass Bands

Second Line Sunday: We Are One's Annual Parade

Posted By on Sat, Nov 5, 2016 at 9:05 PM

We Are One annual second line

WE ARE ONE ANNUAL SECOND LINE

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2016 12-4PM

Start: Black Label Ice House, 3000 Dryades St. Down Dryades to Washington Ave. Left on Washington Ave.

Stop: Washington & LaSalle (Compassionate Ladies). Down Washington to S. Claiborne Ave. Make a left turn to Delachaise St. Make a U-turn.

Stop: Jazz Daiquiri Lounge (The Company). Down S. Claiborne to Jackson Ave. Right on Jackson.

Stop: 2800 block of Jackson Ave. (family). Down Jackson Ave. to Simon Bolivar.

Stop: Chicken Mart Table Stop (Ladies of Unity). Out Jackson Ave. to Brainard St. Right on Brainard. Make a right turn on Second St.

Stop: Sportsman's Corner, Second and Dryades (Sportsman's Ladies). Up Second St. Left on Danneel St. to Seventh St. Continue down Seventh to Dryades St.

Disband: Black Label Ice House


Ms. We Are One: Ms. Erica Dudley



Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.


