Second Line Sunday: We Are One's Annual Parade

We Are One annual second line

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2016 12-4PM

Start: Black Label Ice House, 3000 Dryades St. Down Dryades to Washington Ave. Left on Washington Ave.

Stop: Washington & LaSalle (Compassionate Ladies). Down Washington to S. Claiborne Ave. Make a left turn to Delachaise St. Make a U-turn.

Stop: Jazz Daiquiri Lounge (The Company). Down S. Claiborne to Jackson Ave. Right on Jackson.

Stop: 2800 block of Jackson Ave. (family). Down Jackson Ave. to Simon Bolivar.

Stop: Chicken Mart Table Stop (Ladies of Unity). Out Jackson Ave. to Brainard St. Right on Brainard. Make a right turn on Second St.

Stop: Sportsman's Corner, Second and Dryades (Sportsman's Ladies). Up Second St. Left on Danneel St. to Seventh St. Continue down Seventh to Dryades St.

Disband: Black Label Ice House



Ms. We Are One: Ms. Erica Dudley







