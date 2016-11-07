Amazing Acro-Cats return to New Orleans for another holiday spectacular

The Amazing Acro-Cats (featuring Tuna, bottom) perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Christmas in New Orleans means Mr. Bingle, garlands on the streetcars — and, in a new tradition, stupid cat tricks. Once again, The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to St. Claude Avenue in December for an extended run of their show Meow-y Catmas in New Orleans.
Besides cats doing tricks (or not, depending on how the mood strikes them), other wonders of the Acro-Cats shows of past years have included a dog in a tutu, a cymbal-playing chicken named Gregory Peck and a hedgehog that wore a Santa hat and pushed a bowling ball, presided over (sort of) by ringmaster Samantha Martin.
Like Hamilton, a show it resembles in no way whatsoever, this is a hot ticket and usually sells out. Performances at the St. Claude Theatre are 7 p.m. on Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 15-18 (4 pm meow-tinees Dec. 11 and 17). Tickets are $20-$34.
Here's the Acro-Cats amazing the audience of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: