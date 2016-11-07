New Orleans bars hosting parties for Election Night



Tomorrow's a special day in America. It's the day when members of all political parties can unite over one thing: our shared joy that this miserable, fractious election season is coming to its merciful end.

Toast the occasion — and for those of you without cable, catch televised coverage of the returns — at one of the venues listed below.

Black Label Icehouse: While bargoers wait for election results, Mike Judge’s prescient satire Idiocracy is screened at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Electrolytes: what plants crave.) There’s a special menu and cocktail too. 5 p.m.

Buffa’s Lounge: The downtown bar hosts a returns-viewing party. 8 p.m.

Cane & Table: As part of the Faux/Real arts festival, the bar’s party has tankards of porter, cocktails inspired by the Founding Fathers and more. Colonial and presidential costumes encouraged. 7 p.m.

Cooter Brown’s: The Lens hosts a nonpartisan watch party with a precinct-by-precinct map. 7:30 p.m.

Dat Dog (Freret St.): Live election coverage is screened, red and blue beer is served and there are hot dog specials for anyone wearing this year’s “I Voted” sticker. 7:30 p.m.

Hi-Ho Lounge: The club screens returns, DJ Matt Scott plays tunes to soothe your election-frayed nerves and there are $2 “Democracy” shots. 7 p.m.

The New Movement: The comedy club’s party fetes Senate candidate and comedian Kaitlin Marone with cake, comedy and returns watching. 6:30 p.m.

The Prytania Bar: There are two-for-one drinks and returns coverage at the Uptown watering hole. 11 a.m.

Rock ’n’ Bowl: The Topcats, Glen David Andrews Band, J. Monque’d and others play at a “God Bless America” party. There are free hot dogs and jambalaya, and military, law enforcement and first responders get in free. (Regular admission is $1.) 7:30 p.m.

The Sandbar at UNO: University of New Orleans’ political science department, honor society and graduate student association hosts a nonpartisan returns-viewing party. Respectful discussion is encouraged, but more important, there’s free food. 6 p.m.

Sidney’s Saloon: An all-day party features barbecue, drink specials and themed trivia from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

TREO: A Facebook post announcing the bar’s election party urges patrons to celebrate this moment in “HERstory.” 6 p.m.

Twelve Mile Limit: The civic-minded cocktail bar caps off its series of debate screenings with a returns-viewing party. 5 p.m.