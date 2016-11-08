Brewsday Tuesday: Three local breweries celebrate milestones

click to enlarge
Courtyard Brewery
Nora McGunnigle
Courtyard Brewery's expanded space
(1020 Erato St.) celebrated its second anniversary on Oct. 22. Owner and brewer Scott Wood estimates that between 2,500 and 3,000 people attended based on beer sold — roughly 60 slim kegs filled with 25 unique Courtyard beers.
“We're really proud of everyone involved for helping to make this by far the smoothest large event we've pulled off," Wood says. The brewery’s recently expanded taproom and refurbished patio created additional space for the event.
Thus far in 2016, Courtyard has brewed 185 barrels of beer on its three-barrel system, and brewers expect to hit 250 by the end of the year, up from 150 barrels in 2015. Wood and seven brewery staff members have experimented constantly in the last two years. Courtyard has released 54 unique recipes, 19 of which were hoppy pale ales or IPAs. In terms of volume, half of all beer brewed in 2016 has been a hop-forward style.
40 Arpent Brewing
(6809 N. Peters St., Arabi, 504-342-2804) held a grand opening for its taproom on Nov. 5. Patrons drank the brewery’s flagship beers as well as special kegs including Grapefruit Duckweed Pale Ale, Coffee Milk Basin Stout and Pumpkin Oktoberfest. Taproom hours are 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Urban South Brewing
(1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852) announced it will expand, doubling its capacity, in partnership with local brewing equipment manufacturer Craft Kettle. In seven months, Urban South has grown using three 60-barrel fermenters and one 60 barrel brite tank. The expansion will add one 60-barrel, one 30 barrel, two 90-barrel and three seven-barrel fermenters and one 90-barrel and one seven-barrel brite tank.
Urban South has been limited to brewing two year-round beers and one seasonal brew, according to a press release. The added equipment will allow the brewery to add additional year-round beers and special releases in 2017.