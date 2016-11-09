Mayor Landrieu to Trump: "reconcile the divisive rhetoric" by reaching out to African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims and women

click to enlarge
Following Donald Trump's election to U.S. President
and Hillary Clinton's concession speech, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu congratulated the president-elect and encouraged him "to reconcile the divisive rhetoric from this campaign" by reaching out to African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims and women. "One of the greatest aspects of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power," he said.
Landrieu also extended "sincere gratitude and appreciation" to Clinton "for her lifetime of sacrifice and service for our country. America is a stronger country because of her contributions."
“The people have spoken," Landrieu said in his statement. "They believe Washington is broken and the economy is not working for them. It is also clear that the divisions around partisanship and race in our country are deeper than ever before. I encourage President-elect Trump to reach out to African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims and women to reconcile the divisive rhetoric from this campaign. Diversity remains one of this nation’s greatest strengths. Together, we must work to bring our nation together around these issues to heal, find common ground and get things done.
“I hope President-elect Trump and the Republican Congress will work with mayors to invest in infrastructure and public safety in our cities. Together, with the right investments and partnerships, we can get people to work and make America stronger. Cities and local governments must be at the table because this nation’s mayors are getting things done. On behalf of my constituents and this nation’s mayors, I stand ready to work with the President-elect to move our country forward.”
Earlier today, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards also congratulated Trump "on this historic victory." Edwards also called for unity and for the state to be a "strong partner" with the administration on the state's infrastructure and for the future of its children.
"The campaign is over, and it is critical that we set the politics aside and come together to strengthen the country we all love," Edwards said in a statement. "We have real challenges in Louisiana and across the country that require our full attention. Louisiana will be a strong partner with President-elect Trump and his new administration as we continue to recover from historic flooding, as we make critical investments in our infrastructure and as we work to give our kids every opportunity to succeed. I look forward to working with him, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers as they begin this new journey.”