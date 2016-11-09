Prospect New Orleans presents 24-hour film and TV montage The Clock at CAC

Acclaimed artist Christian Marclay's video installation The Clock compiles hundreds of clips from film and television that communicate the specific passage of time, presenting them all in a montage that functions as a 24-hour clock. Follow this link for a sample of the piece; you'll get the idea once you see it.

Called "a masterpiece" and "a meditation on time" by The New Yorker, The Clock also offers a unique perspective on the 100-year history of film and television. It will be presented for the first time in the South by Prospect New Orleans in the Contemporary Arts Center's (900 Camp St.) first floor gallery. The Clock runs Nov. 10 through Dec. 4, Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and around the clock in the piece's full 24-hour version on the weekends of Nov. 18 and 25. All screenings of The Clock are free and open to the public. More info here.