Trump elected U.S. president; Kennedy and Campbell headed for U.S. Senate runoff

President-elect Donald Trump.

Defying the majority of the polls during a long runoff election, Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States early this morning, when Hillary Clinton called the GOP nominee to concede the election.At 1:50 a.m., Trump took the stage at his New York headquarters flanked by Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family to announce it was time for “Americans to bind the wounds of division” and “come together as one united people.” After an uncharacteristically brief speech, Trump left the stage to greet supporters, his wife Melania beaming at his side.With several states' votes still outstanding at 2 a.m. New Orleans time, Trump had a projected 278 electoral votes to Clinton's 218.Trump will inherit a Congress held by Republicans in both houses, giving him wide latitude to pursue the agenda he highlighted during his campaign, including immigration reform, building a wall on the border with Mexico and repealing the Affordable Care Act.Though final national numbers were not in when Trump made his announcement, he trounced Clinton in Louisiana as expected — 58 to 38 percent. In Orleans Parish, the vote was very different: 81 percent for Clinton, 15 percent for Trump.Louisiana held fewer surprises. From the earliest returns in the U.S. Senate race, it was clear state Treasurer John Neely Kennedy would be advancing to the Dec. 10 runoff. In a second tier below him, U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany and Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell jostled for second, with Campbell ultimately placing in the runoff. Campbell is a Democrat; Kennedy a Republican.The final total: 25 percent for Kennedy, 17 percent for Campbell. Boustany came in a close third at 15 percent. Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard and white supremacist David Duke, who received much national attention, finished at the back of the pack with 3 percent of the vote.Also no surprise: U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise and Cedric Richmond were reelected to their respective District 1 and District 2 seats with only token opposition.Clinton left her election night party without speaking to the press and supporters. She is scheduled to speak today.