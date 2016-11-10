click to enlarge
Owen Ever, Cameron-Mitchell Ware and Lisa Shattuck star in A Kingdom, A Chasm at Art Klub.
The absurdist devised theater piece A Kingdom, A Chasm
opens tonight at Art Klub
(1941 Arts St.). Opening night is pay-what-you-will, and there are refreshments from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. The performance starts at 8 p.m. The show is at 8 p.m. Nov. 10-12, 14 and 17-20.
Vagabond Inventions'
Jenny Sargent directs Owen Ever, Cameron-Mitchell Ware and Lisa Shattuck in the extended clowning tableau about three odd souls surviving together in a post-catastrophe or ruined New Orleans. They live in a junked car. Chauncey (Ever) sleeps in the trunk. Imelda (Shattuck) claims the backseat and Chauncey (Ware) keeps his possessions under the hood.
The piece is entertainingly cryptic if not obscure. Chauncey obsesses with the ritual of making and sharing tea with his friends, and is given to reminiscing about bread and chips he remembers enjoying before whatever befell the city happened. Ever drives the piece with manic energy and physical humor. Dudley is perplexed as he strives to recite or conjure profound thoughts, and Ware makes him the calming influence in the chaos. Emelda is erratic and demands attention from her two friends.
Sargent first performed locally in clowning Vaudevillian-esque shows she brought to the New Orleans Fringe Festival. She initiated this ensemble generated work, which also features live music. It's performed at Art Klub, an arts space opened by Reese Johanson in 2015. It has performance spaces and artists in residence.