Thursday, November 10, 2016
Billy Joel to play Smoothie King Center Feb. 10, 2017
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 10:21 AM
Veteran singer/songwriter Billy Joel
will appear at Smoothie King Center Feb. 10, 2017, officials with Live Nation announced this morning at a press conference.
Joel appeared at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. (He also made an unannounced appearance at the Hotel Monteleone’s Carousel Bar, where he played a surprise set of tunes.)
A presale for American Express card members begins Mon. Nov. 14 at Ticketmaster
. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Fri. Nov. 18.
