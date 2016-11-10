Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Billy Joel to play Smoothie King Center Feb. 10, 2017

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 10:21 AM

Veteran singer/songwriter Billy Joel will appear at Smoothie King Center Feb. 10, 2017, officials with Live Nation announced this morning at a press conference.

Joel appeared at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. (He also made an unannounced appearance at the Hotel Monteleone’s Carousel Bar, where he played a surprise set of tunes.)

A presale for American Express card members begins Mon. Nov. 14 at Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Fri. Nov. 18.


