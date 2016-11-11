Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, November 11, 2016

Elmwood Theater debuts Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks Monday night

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 2:41 PM

Presented by the Elmwood Palace theater and Fathom Events on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks is a one-time screening of a recreated six-part serial from British cult favorite TV show Doctor Who's third season. Originally broadcast in late 1966, the series was lost in a 1974 purge at the BBC. It was recently recreated from original audio, photographs and surviving film clips. The nationwide Nov. 14 screening represents the first time the program has been shown in the U.S. Tickets and more info are available here.

