Hogs for the Cause donates $2 million to Children’s Hospital

Hogs for the Cause will donate $2 million to Children’s Hospital to create on-campus housing for families in need.
will donate $2 million to Children’s Hospital, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 10.
The donation is part of a new partnership between Hogs for the Cause, the annual barbecue competition fundraiser, and Children’s Hospital, and will support construction of on-campus family housing. The “House that Hogs Built,” is expected to open in 2017 and will provide temporary housing for patients and their families.
“We have had a long-standing partnership with Hogs for the Cause over the years,” Mary Perrin, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital, said in a prepared statement. “This new commitment will help so many more families have access to the specialized care that we provide.”
The building’s main purpose is to provide temporary housing for families from outside the New Orleans region while their children receive treatment at the hospital. Accommodations
include 14 family suites with private bathrooms, flatscreen televisions and mini refrigerators. All rooms will be equipped with WiFi, and a common area will include two family lounges, kitchen spaces and a laundry room.
“This is truly a humbling day for Hogs for the Cause,” Hogs co-founder Becker Hall said in the statement. “It was always our mission to help those most in need while their children receive treatment but I never imagined we would grow our small pig roast into an organization that could make a multi-million dollar donation to the hospital. Our teams, sponsors and event attendees made this happen. They share our mission and clearly they have spoken. We are forever grateful for their blessing."
Hogs for the Cause started as a pig roast in 2009, in an effort to raise money for a boy with pediatric brain cancer. The cause expanded to an annual charitable festival and barbecue competition and Hogs has made grants to more than 400 families in need. Hogs for the Cause 2017 will take place March 30 and April 1 at The UNO Lakefront Arena grounds.
For more information, visit www.hogsforthecause.org.