Second line Sunday: Sudan 2016 Annual Parade

SUDAN SOCIAL & PLEASURE CLUB 33RD ANNUAL PARADE

Noon-4 p.m. SUNDAY, NOV. 13, 2016

Grand Marshall: Oswald "Bo Monkey" Jones

2016 Queen: Demetri Williams

(route details below)

Start: Treme Community Center, 900 N. Villere St. Down St. Philip to Henriette Delille St. Left on Henriette Delille to Ursuline Ave. Left on Ursuline to Treme St.

Stop: Chapman Family House. Continue on Ursuline to N. Robertson St. Left on N. Robertson to Basin St. Right on Basin. Continue to Orleans Ave. Continue on Orleans to N. Prieur.

Stop: Old & Nu Style Fellas. Continue on Orleans Ave. to N. Galvez. Right on Galvez to Esplanade Ave.

Stop: Dumaine St. Gang. Right on Esplanade to N. Claiborne Ave. Left on Claiborne to Elysian Fields. Right on Elysian Fields to St. Claude Ave. Right on St. Claude to Touro.

Stop: Black Men of Labor. Continue on St. Claude/McShane Place to St. Bernard Ave.

Disband: Ray's on the Avenue



Special Guests:



Kazanda Millon (2015 Queen)

Sons of Jazz Brass Band

TBC Brass Band

Spirit 2 Da Street S&PC

Unbreakable Men S&PC

Versatile Ladies of Style





