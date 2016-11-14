Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, November 14, 2016

Sting, Norah Jones headed to New Orleans in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 12:12 PM

Sting will return to New Orleans in February 2017. The artist's Feb. 22 gig at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena follows the release of his 57th and 9th, out this month and his first rock-centric record in more than a decade. He performed several songs from the album at the recent reopening concert at the Bataclan following the 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Opening the tour are Joe Sumner and The Last Bandoleros. Ticket presales begin noon Tuesday, Nov. 15, with regular tickets going on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

Singer-songwriter Norah Jones also returns to New Orleans this spring with a March 4 performance at the Saenger Theatre. Jones' latest is October's Day Breaks, another notch in her catalog of jazz-influenced pop on Blue Note.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

