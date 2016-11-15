Brewsday Tuesday: Wayward Owl, Freret Beer Room to open

click to enlarge
(3940 Thalia St., (504) 827-1646) officially is the city’s fourth production brewery and is close to opening to the public. Construction for the brewery’s taproom is in the final stages. The brewery has obtained all city and state permits, including a license from the Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, which cleared the way for brewing. The first beer to christen the tanks is founder and head brewer Justin Boswell’s signature IPA, the recipe for which he’s been tweaking since 2008.
According to Boswell, the first beers to be released will be the IPA, an English-style ESB extra-special bitter, and the little-seen Kristallweizen, which is brewed with wheat like a cloudy-looking hefeweizen, but uses a highly flocculant yeast strain, which results in a clarified beer.
“It’s a style I’ve been brewing for a long time,” Boswell says of the Kristallweizen.
Other beer news of note:
(5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468) nears its public opening, which owner Eli Gay says should be around Nov. 18. The beer-focused casual restaurant is the first of its kind in the area. It presents beer in a dining environment and will focus on general beer education and beer pairing experimentation. “We want to put beer in more of a hospitality context,” Gay says, instead of just being a bar that serves beer.
Charles Vincent, co-founder and former owner of Charleston, South Carolina restaurant The Glass Onion, has returned to New Orleans and will be the head chef at the Freret Beer Room, offering dishes like Gulf fish collar, chicken confit and a meatball sandwich. Vincent has lots of experience in the kitchen — he also has worked at Emeril’s Delmonico and La Petite Grocery — but it’s his first venture into pairing beer and food on this level.
“It’s been eye-opening,” he says, noting that his audition for the job was preparing a beer pairing dinner. “I’m excited about how diverse pairing food and beer can be.”