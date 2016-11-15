Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Music & Nightlife

Bruno Mars announces 2017 24K Magic tour, show in New Orleans

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge Bruno Mars performs in New Orleans Oct. 21, 2017. - COURTESY ATLANTIC RECORDS
  • COURTESY ATLANTIC RECORDS
  • Bruno Mars performs in New Orleans Oct. 21, 2017.

Bruno Mars releases his anticipated third studio album 24K Magic this week on Nov. 18, but he's already announced plans for a world tour stopping in New Orleans late next year. Mars performs at the Smoothie King Center Oct. 21, 2017.

Mars last performed at the arena in 2014, a sold-out show before the overwhelming success of "Uptown Funk" with Mark Ronson. Early 24K Magic singles (the title track and "Chunky," both of which he performed on Saturday Night Live, and the slow jam "Versace on the Floor") glimpse Roger Troutman-influenced R&B and futurefunk apples not too far from Ronson's gold and neon Morris Day tree. Mars told Rolling Stone this month that the album reflects the early '90s music he grew up with, citing New Edition, Jodeci, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, Babyface — but there's also production work from Skrillex. "There's nothing more joyous for me than those school dances," Mars told the magazine. "Slow-dancing at the Valentine's Day banquet with the girl you have a crush on, and the DJ spins 'Before I Let You Go,' by Blackstreet. And the shit is magical, and you think about it for the next eight months."

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Bruno Mars

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation