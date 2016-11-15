Bruno Mars announces 2017 24K Magic tour, show in New Orleans

Bruno Mars releases his anticipated third studio album 24K Magic this week on Nov. 18, but he's already announced plans for a world tour stopping in New Orleans late next year. Mars performs at the Smoothie King Center Oct. 21, 2017.
Mars last performed at the arena in 2014, a sold-out show before the overwhelming success of "Uptown Funk" with Mark Ronson. Early 24K Magic singles (the title track and "Chunky," both of which he performed on Saturday Night Live, and the slow jam "Versace on the Floor") glimpse Roger Troutman-influenced R&B and futurefunk apples not too far from Ronson's gold and neon Morris Day tree. Mars told Rolling Stone this month that the album reflects the early '90s music he grew up with, citing New Edition, Jodeci, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, Babyface — but there's also production work from Skrillex. "There's nothing more joyous for me than those school dances," Mars told the magazine. "Slow-dancing at the Valentine's Day banquet with the girl you have a crush on, and the DJ spins 'Before I Let You Go,' by Blackstreet. And the shit is magical, and you think about it for the next eight months."