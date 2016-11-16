Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Big Freedia hosts holiday-themed bounce block party Dec. 10

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 1:00 PM

ALDO CHACON
  Aldo Chacon

Bounce star Big Freedia's inaugural "Holiday Bounce Around the Block" spans three downtown venues with performances from Boyfriend, Hot Sizzle, Ms. Tee, Katey Red, Reedy, Tank & the Bangas and, of course, Freedia herself.

The event begins 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at AllWays Lounge, The Art Garage and Siberia. Tickets are $30 and are available here.

Freedia — whose Christmas-related output includes an appearance on RuPaul's "Jingle Dem Bells" — also releases a holiday-themed EP next week. A Very Big Freedia Christmazzz features "So Frosty, Jingle Rock," "Make it Jingle" and "Santa Is A Gay Man," among others. In 2017, Freedia will release Pressing Onward, her first full-length album following 2014's Just Be Free.

