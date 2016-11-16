Big Freedia hosts holiday-themed bounce block party Dec. 10

click to enlarge
Bounce star Big Freedia
's inaugural "Holiday Bounce Around the Block" spans three downtown venues with performances from Boyfriend, Hot Sizzle, Ms. Tee, Katey Red, Reedy, Tank & the Bangas and, of course, Freedia herself.
The event begins 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at AllWays Lounge, The Art Garage and Siberia. Tickets are $30 and are available here
Freedia — whose Christmas-related output includes an appearance on RuPaul's "Jingle Dem Bells
" — also releases a holiday-themed EP next week. A Very Big Freedia Christmazzz
features "So Frosty, Jingle Rock," "Make it Jingle" and "Santa Is A Gay Man," among others. In 2017, Freedia will release Pressing Onward
, her first full-length album following 2014's Just Be Free.