Cash Money celebrates 20th annual turkey giveaway

click to enlarge Bryan and Ronald Williams on the cover of Billboard's 2012 Urban Power issue.

Cash Money Records co-founders, brothers Ronald "Slim" Williams and Bryan "Birdman" Williams," started a turkey giveaway for New Orleans families in need at Thanksgiving in 1996. Over the last 20 years, the label exploded from local phenomenon to massively influential international success. Through their Johnny and Gladys Williams Foundation, named after their parents, the brothers have continued the turkey giveaway, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.The annual event returns 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at New Home Ministries (1605 Carondelet St.). Giveaways are from 2 p.m.-6 p.m."For us, it all comes down to charity," Ronald "Slim" Williams said in a statement. "The moment that we had the resources and blessings to give back, we did. 1996 was an important milestone for the label as we received the opportunity to do something good for our city. The giveaway is part of our who we are as a company and a family, and it will be forever.”Walmart supplied turkeys for donation, with sides and stuffing donated by Sam's Club. Rouses supplied other donations as well as lunch for volunteers and event vendors.Line 4 Line — from LSU's Museum of Art's Neighborhood Arts Project — will offer free haircuts to boys ages 2-13 in exchange for them reading a book. There also are health screenings from Ochsner from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., a mobile game truck from Games on Wheels, music from Q93.3-FM, appearances from the Williams brothers, "special guests" and more.In 2014, the turkey giveaway expanded to New York and Miami. This year's Miami giveaway is Friday, Nov. 18."It was the most powerful feeling to uplift the community we call home," Bryan "Birdman" Williams said in a statement. "It gets better as we go along. God has given us so much, and giving back is the ultimate blessing.”