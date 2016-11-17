Hollygrove Market launches Box Lunch Saturdays, Sunday brunch

-
COURTESY HOLLYGROVE MARKET AND FARM
Hollygrove Market and Farm hosts weekend lunch and brunch.
If you’ve ever found yourself staring down the contents of a weekly CSA share, a little unsure of what to do with those hakurei turnips, a new weekly lunch event at Hollygrove Market and Farm
(8301 Olive St., 504-483-7037) might help.
Starting Nov. 19, l’enfant terrible
chef Matthew Kopfler will be hosting a cooking demonstration and lunch at the market's new Box Lunch series every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For the lunches, Kopfler will provide a three-item menu (each dish is $7), made with the contents of the urban farm’s weekly produce box and other items at the market. Dishes for the inaugural lunch might include a fresh broccoli quesadilla with chimichurri or stuffed bell peppers, but the menu is subject to change depending on what’s available that day.
The chef, who most recently worked at Carrollton Market, says he hopes by doing demonstrations and interacting with guests, aspiring home cooks will feel more comfortable tackling the contents of their vegetable drawer.
“People get all these vegetables and then they rot and go to waste,” Kopfler says. "In New Orleans, we didn’t grow up with all the vegetables we have now, and I think a lot of people still don’t understand what to do with them.”
Kopfler will also be providing recipes for all of the dishes each week to guests at the lunch, which will also be available online. Once a month, Kopfler will face off with a guest chef for a competitive cook-off to see who puts the box’s contents to better use, with diners casting a vote for their favorite.
The new lunch events join the recently launched Sunday Brunch in the Garden series, where guest pop-ups, caterers and food trucks host a weekly Sunday brunch in the market’s garden and live musical guests provide entertainment.
This week’s brunch (Nov. 20) features food from local Burmese-themed pop-up Lahpet,
with dishes including the popular pickled tea leaf salad, a Burmese egg plate topped with spicy fish sauce, jasmine rice and ginger chicken broth, and khao swe
— a dish made with coconut noodles and topped with chicken and chickpeas, among others. There will also be French Truck coffee and pastries from Gracious Bakery and Cajun Dough Works.
The Brunch in the Garden series will run every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the events, visit the Hollygrove Market and Farm Facebook page.