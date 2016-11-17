Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, November 17, 2016

The Daily Beet to open in Central Business District

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 12:56 PM

Hearty salads, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and other healthy fare will be served at The Daily Beet, a new cafe from Dylan Maisel of JuiceNOLA. The new cafe is slated to open early 2017 at the Beacon building in the Central Business District.
  • COURTESY JUICENOLA/FACEBOOK
  • Hearty salads, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and other healthy fare will be served at The Daily Beet, a new cafe from Dylan Maisel of JuiceNOLA. The new cafe is slated to open early 2017 at the Beacon building in the Central Business District.

The Daily Beet (1000 Girod St.), a new healthy cafe and juice bar, is opening early next year in the Beacon building in the Central Business District.

The café, from JuiceNOLA’s Dylan Maisel, will serve a menu similar to the health-focused, vegetable-driven menu at his stand inside St. Roch Market, including quinoa bowls, avocado toasts, salads, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and more.

“More and more, people are becoming very aware about the foods they put into their bodies,” Maisel said in a prepared statement. “I want our customers to be able to take a break from their daily grind, and enjoy an incredibly delicious and healthful meal that makes them leave feeling guilt-free and energized.”

The new spot, which is slated to open in early 2017, joins the growing number of restaurants at the South Market District development including Willa Jean, Part + Parcel, and Magasin Kitchen. Chef' Michael Gulotta’s new MoPho spinoff, Maypop, will open by year’s end in the space formerly occupied by Ursa Major inside the Paramount building.

For more information, visit www.southmarketdistrict.com.

