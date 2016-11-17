Thursday, November 17, 2016
Victory for T&A, comedy/storytelling show about beating cancer, opens Saturday
Posted
By Kat Stromquist
on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 9:07 AM
click to enlarge
-
Comedian Katie East as "Sick Girl."
Comedians Caitlin Brodnick and Katie East present Victory for T&A,
a comedic take on their individual experiences with cancer, at The Theatre at St. Claude
this weekend.
In her portion of the show, which is based on her web series Screw You Cancer
, Brodnick tells funny stories about getting a preventative double mastectomy after genetic testing revealed her unusually high breast cancer risk.
As "Sick Girl," East portrays a series of "Coney Island-style freak show" characters to share her experiences recovering from illnesses, injuries and a melanoma on her buttocks.
The comedians perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets
are $20.
