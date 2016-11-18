Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, November 18, 2016

Cineflix Fest screens local films in Baton Rouge next week

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge Laundry Day
  • Laundry Day
Cineflix Fest is a traveling film festival that has brought new independent films to eight cities across the South over the last two months. The festival's finale will take place Nov. 21-23 in Baton Rouge at the Movie Tavern theater (2610 Citiplace Ct., 70808).

Included in the festival are local and regional films including Randy Mack's Laundry Day, Steven Esteb's Hate Crime and John Richie's 91%: A film About Guns in America. Descriptions of the films are available here, and tickets are here.

