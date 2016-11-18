Friday, November 18, 2016
Cineflix Fest screens local films in Baton Rouge next week
Posted
By Ken Korman
on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 10:25 AM
click to enlarge
Cineflix Fest is a traveling film festival that has brought new independent films to eight cities across the South over the last two months. The festival's finale will take place Nov. 21-23 in Baton Rouge at the Movie Tavern theater (2610 Citiplace Ct., 70808).
Included in the festival are local and regional films including Randy Mack's Laundry Day,
Steven Esteb's Hate Crime
and John Richie's 91%: A film About Guns in America
. Descriptions of the films are available here
, and tickets are here
.
Tags: Cineflix Fest, Laundry Day, 91%: A film About Guns in America, Hate Crime, Randy Mack, Brian Richie, Steven Esteb, Image