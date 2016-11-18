Second line Sunday - Nine Times Annual Parade



Nine Times SAPC

NINE TIMES SOCIAL AID & PLEASURE CLUB

18TH ANNUAL SECOND LINE PARADE

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2016 12-4pm

Start: Carver High School, 3059 Higgins Blvd. Down Higgins to Almonaster. Left on Almonaster. Over the Almonaster Bridge. Continue on Almonaster to N. Johnson St. A short right on N. Johnson.

Stop: Bang Bang Dumaine St. Gang. Continue on N. Johnson to Franklin Ave. Left on Franklin to St. Claude Ave. Left on St. Claude.

Stop: Short Stop and Tribute to 9 Times mural on the corner of St. Claude and Porter St. 2016 Queen Mrs. Seal. Continue up St. Claude.

Stop: Shake Sugary, 3304 St. Claude Ave. Continue up St. Claude to Desire St. Left on Desire St. Continue on Desire to N. Galvez St.

Stop: CTC Steppers & Kids. Continue on Desire to Law St. Left on Law.

Stop: Noel's Wing Shack. Continue on Law to Louisa. Right on Louisa. Continue on Louisa.

Disband: Sampson Park

2016 Queen Ivy

2016 King Gipp

2016 Mrs. Nine Times Patrice Parker

2016 Mr. Nine Times Bronson

Also featuring: 9 Superior Ladies, Original Lady Nine Times, 9 Times Selective Ladies





