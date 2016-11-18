Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 18, 2016

Music & Nightlife / Events & Festivals / Parades / Second Lines & Brass Bands

Second line Sunday - Nine Times Annual Parade

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 5:17 PM

Nine Times SAPC
  • Nine Times SAPC

NINE TIMES SOCIAL AID & PLEASURE CLUB

18TH ANNUAL SECOND LINE PARADE

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2016 12-4pm

Start: Carver High School, 3059 Higgins Blvd. Down Higgins to Almonaster. Left on Almonaster. Over the Almonaster Bridge. Continue on Almonaster to N. Johnson St. A short right on N. Johnson.

Stop: Bang Bang Dumaine St. Gang. Continue on N. Johnson to Franklin Ave. Left on Franklin to St. Claude Ave. Left on St. Claude.

Stop: Short Stop and Tribute to 9 Times mural on the corner of St. Claude and Porter St. 2016 Queen Mrs. Seal. Continue up St. Claude.

Stop: Shake Sugary, 3304 St. Claude Ave. Continue up St. Claude to Desire St. Left on Desire St. Continue on Desire to N. Galvez St.

Stop: CTC Steppers & Kids. Continue on Desire to Law St. Left on Law.

Stop: Noel's Wing Shack. Continue on Law to Louisa. Right on Louisa. Continue on Louisa.

Disband: Sampson Park

2016 Queen Ivy

2016 King Gipp

2016 Mrs. Nine Times Patrice Parker

2016 Mr. Nine Times Bronson

Also featuring: 9 Superior Ladies, Original Lady Nine Times, 9 Times Selective Ladies


Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.


Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Red Cotton

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation