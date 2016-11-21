Sippin' Santa Surf Shack menu spreads cheer at Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29

click to enlarge
Beechbum Berry's Latitude 29
NOAH FECKS
... And a Parrot in a Palm Tree is one of the holiday cocktails on the Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack menu at Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29.
(321 N. Peters St., 504-609-3811) raises holiday spirits with a special menu of Christmas-themed drinks. Jeff "Beachbum" Berry and Latitude 29 bartender Brad Smith created drinks for a special holiday menu shared by three bars in New Orleans, Chicago and New York.
Berry's Nantucket Sleigh-ride features El Dorado eight-year-old rum, Coruba Dark Jamaican Rum, apricot brandy, St. Elizabeth Allspice dram, lime and grapefruit. The pop-up menu of nine cocktails is available Nov. 25 through Dec. 24.
Latitude 29 joined New York bar Boilermaker
and Chicago bar Lost Lake
in creating the list. Dubbed "Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack," all three bars are serving the drinks in special holiday glasses and will play specially curated holiday tunes.
The full Santa's Surf Shack menu is after the jump.
Sipping Santa's Surf Shack
NOAH FECKs
Jeff "Beachbum" Berry created the Nantucket Sleigh-ride cocktail.
Nantucket Sleigh-ride
Created by Jeff Berry of Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29
El Dorado 8-year Demerara rum, Coruba Dark Jamaican rum, apricot brandy, St Elizabeth Allspice Dram, lime, grapefruit, simple syrup
I Saw Mommy …
Created by Samuel Gauthier of Boilermaker
Vodka, Branca Menta, Hershey’s Chocolate, grapefruit juice.
Don & Victor
Created by Brad Smith of Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29
Rhum Agricole, dark Jamaican rum, amaro, sweet vermouth, Campari, D&V Batter, nutmeg
O.F.T.D. Rum Flip
Created by Paul McGee of Lost Lake
Overproof rum, Lost Lake spiced Demerara syrup, cold brew coffee, whole egg
Hawaiian Milk Punch
Created by Brad Smith of Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29
Bourbon, Balsam Liqueur, cream, chai syrup
On Christmas Island
Created by Paul McGee of Lost Lake
Aged Demerara Rum, Navy Strength Jamaican Rum, Overproof Rum, Lost Lake ginger syrup, Don’s Spices No. 2, passionfruit, lemon
Holiday Lei
Created by Samuel Gauthier of Boilermaker
Sparkling wine, London dry gin, cranberry, ginger, lemon juice, walnut bitters
...and a Parrot in a Palm Tree
Created by Paul McGee of Lost Lake
Reposado tequila, Joven Mezcal, Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao, Lost Lake spiced coconut syrup, lime
Chinatown Christmas (served on a snowball)
Created by Samuel Gauthier of Boilermaker
Chinese five-spice infused Scotch, plum wine, Demerara, Angostura bitters