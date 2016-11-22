Shots 4 Shots free flu shot clinic returns to Frenchmen Street Nov. 29

Musicians, bartenders and other hospitality workers can receive free flu shots at the second annual Shots 4 Shots clinic
, presented by Tales of the Cocktail and the New Orleans Musician's Clinic & Assistance Foundation (NOMAF). The shots are available at d.b.a.
and Snug Harbor
from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The event aims to crack down on the spread of flu via hospitality and entertainment workers, who are often uninsured or underinsured and frequently have to work when they're sick.
"When you make money in a cash-based industry ... losing a shift means not getting paid — and people in this industry are already struggling to make it," NOMAF managing director Erica Dudas said, in a press release announcing the clinic.
The event also features entertainment, including performances by SOUL Brass Band and Tom Worrell and the opportunity to throw pies at local industry leaders, such as Dickie Brennan and Nick Detrich.
Email Erica Dudas
or Ann Tuennerman
for details.