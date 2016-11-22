Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Film/DVD

Zeitgeist celebrates 30-year anniversary with six-day film and music festival

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 4:51 PM

Rene Broussard

Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center (1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) has presented its unique vision for film and music programming under direction of founder Rene Broussard for 30 years. In commemoration of Zeitgeist's anniversary (and its remarkable and continuing longevity), the theater will present six days of special programming, Nov. 25-30, that gets to the heart of the Zeitgeist aesthetic.

The schedule includes a sneak preview of Kim Nguyen's Two Lovers and a Bear, the director's first film since the brilliant and Oscar-nominated War Witch; an evening of short films entitled "100 Years of Dada," the return of the first film ever screened at Zeitgeist, Brian De Palma's experimental theater piece Dionysus in '69; two music documentaries that were shot at Zeitgeist; and Broussard's own little-seen, three-part video diary The Fatboy Chronicles. Three of the films screened over this period will be accompanied by a live score. More info here.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Ken Korman

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation