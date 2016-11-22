Zeitgeist celebrates 30-year anniversary with six-day film and music festival

Cheryl Gerber

Rene Broussard

Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center (1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) has presented its unique vision for film and music programming under direction of founder Rene Broussard for 30 years. In commemoration of Zeitgeist's anniversary (and its remarkable and continuing longevity), the theater will present six days of special programming, Nov. 25-30, that gets to the heart of the Zeitgeist aesthetic.

The schedule includes a sneak preview of Kim Nguyen's Two Lovers and a Bear, the director's first film since the brilliant and Oscar-nominated War Witch; an evening of short films entitled "100 Years of Dada," the return of the first film ever screened at Zeitgeist, Brian De Palma's experimental theater piece Dionysus in '69; two music documentaries that were shot at Zeitgeist; and Broussard's own little-seen, three-part video diary The Fatboy Chronicles. Three of the films screened over this period will be accompanied by a live score. More info here.