Second line Sunday: Lady and Men Buckjumpers

Big Red Cotton

Lady Buckjumpers Annual Parade





THE ORIGINAL NEW ORLEANS MEN AND LADY BUCKJUMPERS ANNUAL PARADE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2016

"Everybody's not made for the streets, that's why they made the sidewalk."



(route details below)

Start: Men Buckjumpers and the Stooges Brass Band, 11:30 am at the E&C Bar, Apple and Monroe

Start: Lady Buckjumpers and the Rebirth Brass Band, noon at Divas and Dudes Salon, 7901 Earhart Blvd.

Out Earhart to Broadway St.

Stop: Broadway Bar. Turn left on Fig St. to Audubon St. Left on Audubon St. to Earhart Blvd. Turn right on Earhart to Washington Ave. Down Washington Ave. toward Broad St. Cross over Broad St. and stroll down Toledano St. Make a sharp turn back on Washington Ave. to Rocheblave.

Stop: Tapp's II and Foxx Bar. Right on Rocheblave to Toledano St. Left on Toledano St. to S. Claiborne Ave. Left on Claiborne to Washington Ave. Down Washington to Magnolia St. and Washington Ave.

Stop: Toast the King and Queen 2016. Head down Washington to Saratoga St. and Washington Ave.

Stop: Purple Rain Bar. Continue down Washington Ave. to Dryades St. Left on Dryades St.

Disband: Sportsman's Corner, Second and Dryades.

King - Timothy "TeeTee" Tapp

Queen - Aundra Smith

Princess - Shelby Tapp

Prince - Michael Frank

2016 Parade dedicated to Denise Tapp Johnson (R.I.P.)









Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.



