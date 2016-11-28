New Orleans musicians honor Leonard Cohen Dec. 6

click to enlarge
Around the globe, artists and writers have offered tributes and eulogies in the wake of the death of songwriter, poet and a decades-spanning incomparable enigma, Leonard Cohen. He died Nov. 7 at 82. In New Orleans, local artist and composer David Symons, in conjunction with Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center and Sound Observatory New Orleans, gathers several local performers to honor Cohen. On Dec. 6, Symons performs with Luke Allen, Bremner Duthie, Helen Gillet, Ingrid Lucia, MaeDea Lady LaRose, Harry Mayronne, Micah McKee, Lydia Stein and Bart Ramsey, with house band The Salt Wives.
The performance — "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye" — begins 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center
(2525 Burgundy St.) in Marigny. Tickets are $10-$20 on a sliding scale, and all proceeds benefit protestors near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota facing the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, where U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have given the hundreds of Native people and supporters a Dec. 5 deadline to leave. Hundreds of people have been arrested, tear gassed and shot with rubber bullets and water hoses.
In a statement, organizers write that "2016 has seen the passing of an inordinately high number of extraordinary artists, with Cohen atop a list that also includes Prince and David Bowie. The familiar feeling of losing a hero or mentor, coupled with the maelstrom of Trump’s America and the outrageous actions taken against the Standing Rock Sioux has shocked so many of us into a combination of disbelief, confusion, and action ... We are New Orleans and our action is our song."