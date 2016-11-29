Brewsday Tuesday: Wayward Owl opens tasting room

click to enlarge
Nora McGunnigle
Wayward Owl's Justin Boswell pouring a pint in the brewery's newly opened tap room.
New Orleans’ newest brewery, Wayward Owl
Brewing Company (3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646), has opened a tasting room to sell test batches of beer before the brewery's official grand opening event on Dec. 17. Located in the converted Gem Theater in Broadmoor, the brewery's tasting room is open 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The brewery began a soft opening Nov. 25. Initial offerings are brewer-owner Justin Boswell’s Clean Slate IPA, which use Mosaic and Equinox hops for a pine and citrus flavors, and the early tasting room favorite, Tawny Twit English Pale Bitter, an ESB (extra special bitter) originally brewed to propagate yeast to make Wayward's Scotch Ale.
“Now that we have it, we love it,” Boswell says.
Boswell plans to put the English-style beer in regular rotation.
Test batches of Wayward Owl’s Kristallweizen and Scotch Ale also are available for sampling.
“The soft opening is all about getting feedback in order to be sure that the beers are finely tuned before sending them out to retailers, which is our main focus as a production brewery,” Boswell says.
Nuit Belge, an event featuring Belgian and Belgian-style beers, returns to New Orleans
at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 2017 at Generations Hall. Tickets are on sale via the event website
for both the general session($99) and the VIP session ($149). The VIP session begins at 5:30 p.m. and features a special tasting of rare beers from Blackberry Farm Brewery. Seating is limited.
Among the 13 restaurants scheduled to pair food with Belgian or Belgian-style beers are Maypop, Patois, Peche, Angeline and Compere Lapin.
Ticket buyers can get $10 off the price of the general session by using the code nora10
until midnight Dec. 11.